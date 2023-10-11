GAM Holding AG Trims Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 493.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 381.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 24,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $2,718,752.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,623,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 24,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $2,718,752.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $627,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 178,482 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,064,371 shares of company stock valued at $99,765,683. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

Datadog Trading Down 0.4 %

Datadog stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.27. The stock had a trading volume of 615,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,912. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $118.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.79 and a 200 day moving average of $90.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,550.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

