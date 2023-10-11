GAM Holding AG Trims Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. MicroStrategy comprises approximately 1.0% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.32% of MicroStrategy worth $14,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Trading Down 1.3 %

MSTR stock traded down $4.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.91. 106,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,971. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 2.45. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $132.56 and a 1 year high of $475.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.63. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 140.01% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. TD Cowen began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MicroStrategy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.11, for a total value of $196,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $696,038 in the last three months. 22.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.