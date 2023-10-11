GAM Holding AG Trims Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,320 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.31.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.93. 176,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,732. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 1,025.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.