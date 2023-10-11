GDS Wealth Management Acquires 2,188 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,680 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991,542 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,269,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $259,291,000 after buying an additional 544,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PXD traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.30. 9,905,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,649. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.68. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.