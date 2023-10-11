GDS Wealth Management Acquires 511 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after acquiring an additional 635,351,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549,673 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,628,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,765,000 after buying an additional 23,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.73. 128,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $382.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,057 shares of company stock worth $8,235,856 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
