GDS Wealth Management Grows Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 1.2% of GDS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 186.9% in the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.85.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EL traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $141.02. The stock had a trading volume of 474,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,271. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.14 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.83 and a 200 day moving average of $189.24.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

