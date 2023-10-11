GDS Wealth Management Invests $242,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GDS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $399.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $404.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.22.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

