GDS Wealth Management Sells 299 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

GDS Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of KO traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,512,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,342,605. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $229.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.75.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

