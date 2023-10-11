General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for 1.4% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,228,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $962,711,000 after purchasing an additional 259,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $630,466,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after purchasing an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,393,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.13.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $236.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.43 and a 200-day moving average of $219.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.