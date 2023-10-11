General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.20. The company had a trading volume of 942,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a one year low of $48.98 and a one year high of $117.96.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Argus upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

