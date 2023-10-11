GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Lowered to C$54.00 at National Bank Financial

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

