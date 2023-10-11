Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Raised by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.69. 1,312,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,670,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average is $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

