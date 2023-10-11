Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $10,199,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 118,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $109.01 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.11.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

