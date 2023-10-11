Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading Up 5.4%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $12.93. Approximately 1,427,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,133,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1711 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 900.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

