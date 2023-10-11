Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of GPP stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $332.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 14,458.89% and a net margin of 47.43%.

Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.73%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 1,406.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 283,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 264,518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

