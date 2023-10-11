Grove Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Boeing were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $2,690,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:BA opened at $193.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.89. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.