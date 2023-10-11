Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 47,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 59,468 shares.The stock last traded at $226.97 and had previously closed at $221.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ASR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.42 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $359.27 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 38.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 21.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

