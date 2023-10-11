Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 53 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.3% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 2,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $427.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $427.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.28. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

