Head-To-Head Analysis: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) & Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) and Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Sampo Oyj’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $113.08 billion 0.55 $4.31 billion N/A N/A Sampo Oyj $8.66 billion 2.49 $1.50 billion $1.16 18.54

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Sampo Oyj.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Sampo Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Sampo Oyj pays out 73.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.0% of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sampo Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Sampo Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Sampo Oyj N/A 12.61% 2.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Sampo Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 3 6 0 0 1.67 Sampo Oyj 1 1 2 0 2.25

Risk & Volatility

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sampo Oyj has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sampo Oyj beats Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in the automobile and motorcycle leasing, credit financing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company sells its products through independent dealerships and importers. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance. It also provides life, individual and group pension, home and content, illness, animal, electronics, change of ownership, workers' compensation, rewards, marine, aviation, and transport insurance, as well as wealth management and asset management services. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

