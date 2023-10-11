Head to Head Analysis: Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) versus Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) and Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Butler National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Butler National 6.23% 10.67% 4.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Butler National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $851.50 million 1.65 $76.60 million N/A N/A Butler National $75.18 million 0.77 $4.52 million $0.06 12.17

Analyst Ratings

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Butler National.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Butler National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 4 4 0 2.50 Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $42.75, suggesting a potential upside of 30.34%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than Butler National.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Butler National shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Butler National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Butler National on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production. The company was formerly known as MSGE Spinco, Inc. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services. The Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications, which include business-size aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, intelligence surveillance reconnaissance modifications, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, Cessna, and Dassault Falcon aircraft along with other specialized modifications. This segment manufactures, sells, and services electronics upgrades for weapon control systems that are used on aircraft and vehicles; and sells, installs, and repairs avionics equipment, including airplane radio equipment and flight control systems, as well as troubleshoots and repairs autopilot systems. The Professional Services segment engages in the management of Boot Hill Casino and Resort, a gaming facility, as well as related dining and entertainment facilities in Dodge City, Kansas. This segment provides architectural services, such as commercial and industrial building design, and engineering services. The company acquires, refurbishes, and sells airplanes, primarily Learjets. It serves the aviation industry, including owners and operators, of private, commercial, regional, business and government aircraft. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in New Century, Kansas.

