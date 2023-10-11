Head to Head Comparison: Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) versus Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY)

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) and Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Kansai Electric Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable $4.71 billion 0.91 $1.50 billion ($0.60) -39.78 Kansai Electric Power N/A N/A N/A ($61.46) N/A

Profitability

Brookfield Renewable has higher revenue and earnings than Kansai Electric Power. Brookfield Renewable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kansai Electric Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Kansai Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable 6.43% 1.98% 0.73% Kansai Electric Power N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Renewable and Kansai Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kansai Electric Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Renewable presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.44%.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable beats Kansai Electric Power on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kansai Electric Power

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electricity, gas and heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. It operates through four segments: Energy Business, Power Transmission and Distribution Business, Information and Communication Business, and Life and Business Solution Business. The company generates power from thermal, hydropower, wind, biomass, and nuclear power generation plants. It is also involved in the power transmission and distribution business; provision of information and communication services for homes and businesses under the eo Hikari brand; mobile business under the mineo business; corporate solution business; and real estate leasing, sale, and management activities; and leisure, leasing, call center management, medical and health care, and home security businesses. In addition, the company engages in the designing, construction, operation, maintenance, and management of power generation, power distribution, electrical, and information communication facilities, and information and communication equipment; telephone pole advertisement; manufacture, supply, and sale of gas; manufacture and sale of power distribution equipment, such as overhead wire hardware, insulators/bushings, steel pipe poles, concrete poles, etc.; housing equipment sales; remodeling work; and passenger/freight transportation. Further, it is involved in the survey and research on safety technology for nuclear power generation, survey/design /construction supervision related to civil engineering, etc.; acceptance/ storage/vaporization /delivery of LNG; condominium high-voltage batch power reception service business; fuel trading and transportation; and provision of survey, analysis, consulting, and construction services related to the environment, civil engineering, and architecture, as well as public relations and engineering services. The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

