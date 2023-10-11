Head-To-Head Contrast: ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) vs. Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) and Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ams-OSRAM and Davide Campari-Milano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ams-OSRAM -48.97% 4.46% 1.31% Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ams-OSRAM and Davide Campari-Milano, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ams-OSRAM 2 1 0 0 1.33 Davide Campari-Milano 1 5 1 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Davide Campari-Milano has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.73%. Given Davide Campari-Milano’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Davide Campari-Milano is more favorable than ams-OSRAM.

This table compares ams-OSRAM and Davide Campari-Milano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ams-OSRAM $5.08 billion 0.24 -$468.85 million ($4.07) -0.54 Davide Campari-Milano $2.84 billion 7.75 $350.85 million N/A N/A

Davide Campari-Milano has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ams-OSRAM.

Risk & Volatility

ams-OSRAM has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Davide Campari-Milano shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Davide Campari-Milano beats ams-OSRAM on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets. The Lamps & Systems segment provides lamps and lighting systems for the automotive, industrial, and medical end markets. The company was formerly known as ams AG and changed its name to ams-OSRAM AG in January 2022. ams-OSRAM AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Premstätten, Austria.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Davide Campari-Milano N.V. is a subsidiary of Lagfin S.C.A.

