Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Price Up 4%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.20. 131,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,856,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.77.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HPP

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 3.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $245.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,242,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10,679.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,433,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,204 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 265.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,690,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134,472 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,723,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,754.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,500,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,419,424 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.