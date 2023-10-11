Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Raised to “Outperform” at Handelsbanken

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Handelsbanken from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Danske raised shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, DNB Markets raised Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HSQVY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.79. 21,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,345. Husqvarna AB has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

