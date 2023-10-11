Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $4.77 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,745 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.2% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $14.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $547.14. 808,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,124. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $529.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.60 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

