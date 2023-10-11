Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Invests $1.97 Million in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,975.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,975.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,345,599.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Encompass Health Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:EHC traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $65.02. The stock had a trading volume of 104,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,718. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.28. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $45.19 and a 52 week high of $72.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

