Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Lowers Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 1.1% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 110.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $451.89. 152,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $452.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.68. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

