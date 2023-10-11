Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.52. 2,213,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,064,173. The company has a market cap of $474.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.90 and a 200 day moving average of $93.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.26%.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

