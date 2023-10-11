IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 12,511 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,978 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,201. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $150.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.72 and its 200-day moving average is $109.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.