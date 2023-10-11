IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,992 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,700,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,043,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.07.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.