IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 100,602 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,602 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $23,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 122.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,693.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,455. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.49. 346,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.20. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. Southern’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

