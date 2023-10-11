IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $21.63 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $21,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 3.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.5% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE PLD traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.87. The stock had a trading volume of 501,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,117. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.94. The company has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.16.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

