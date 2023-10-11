IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $37.08 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 340,147 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $37,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 315.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 106.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT traded down $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,681. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.86 and a 200-day moving average of $105.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $164.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

