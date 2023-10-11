IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,016 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $28,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,982,076 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT stock traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $160.38. 299,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,496. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.97. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

