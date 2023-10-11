IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,411,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,926 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $40,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.08. 6,546,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,508,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

