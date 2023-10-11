Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Holdings Decreased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,089 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Infosys Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE INFY traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,390,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,318,996. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 32.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

