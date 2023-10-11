Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.5% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $31,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average is $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

