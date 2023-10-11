Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,410 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 137.9% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,339 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 6.8% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $337,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Applied Materials by 69.0% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 99,071 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $142.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.23. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $155.26. The stock has a market cap of $119.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.