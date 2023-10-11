Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 386 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 21.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.14.

PH opened at $397.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $244.85 and a fifty-two week high of $428.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $402.38 and its 200 day moving average is $369.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 37.00%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

