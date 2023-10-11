Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 525 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ICE opened at $111.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $118.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

