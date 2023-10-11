Inlet Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.43. 264,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,459. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of -31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

