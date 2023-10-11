Insider Buying: Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Buys 43,209 Shares of Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) insider John Abernethy bought 43,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,999.29 ($22,435.44).

The company has a current ratio of 19.74, a quick ratio of 69.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.90.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Clime Capital’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Clime Capital’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

