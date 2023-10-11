Insider Buying: Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR) Insider Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR – Get Free Report) insider Ari Mervis purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.50 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$125,000.00 ($80,128.21).

Myer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 708.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Myer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Myer’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Myer

Myer Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of offline and online department stores under the Myer brand name in Australia. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, homewares, beauty products, travel products, electrical goods, toys, and gift products. The company also provides beauty, grooming, gift registry, clothes alteration, formal hire, and breast cancer screening services; and operates in-store cafés and restaurants.

