Insider Buying: N1 Holdings Limited (ASX:N1H) Insider Purchases 125,000 Shares of Stock

N1 Holdings Limited (ASX:N1H – Get Free Report) insider Jia He purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($12,820.51).
N1 Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,369.70.
N1 Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than N1
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for N1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.