Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Down 8.2%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $170.00 and last traded at $170.13. 167,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 430,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.08.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.99, for a total transaction of $161,339.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,121.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,587 shares of company stock worth $487,897. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

