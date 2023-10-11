Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 263.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 674,551 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group comprises approximately 2.1% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $77,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 45.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.55. 159,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,220. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day moving average is $84.02.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total value of $1,165,804.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,307,426.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $2,419,273.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 948,111 shares in the company, valued at $87,055,552.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total value of $1,165,804.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,307,426.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 395,389 shares of company stock worth $35,423,731. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

