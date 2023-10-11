International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Boosted by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $2,040,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 5.2% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,691,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $142.54. 660,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,487,710. The company has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.80.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

