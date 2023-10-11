International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 43.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,480 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 44.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after acquiring an additional 450,484 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.17. The stock had a trading volume of 450,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.57%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

