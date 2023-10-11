Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Raised by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.0% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.86. The company had a trading volume of 15,226,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,405,832. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $367.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.64. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

