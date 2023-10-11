Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.5% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $370.46. 12,195,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,391,242. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.64.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

